Man Charged With Sexual Assault; Returns to Jail

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man who spent much of his adult life in prison will once again stand trial. 55 year old Darrick Alexander is charged with sexually assaulting a man last year after the two reportedly spent a night together doing drugs and drinking.

Alexander previously spent more than 30 years in prison for a homicide that happened in 1985, when Alexander was 19 years old. The suspect has been back behind bars since September shortly after the alleged sexual assault.

The trial is set to get underway July 1st.