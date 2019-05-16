Man Charged With Sexual Assault

KENOSHA, WI—A Chicago man is charged in Kenosha County with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Metra station.

32 year old Alvin Linton is accused of raping a 30 year old woman Monday morning.

Police were called around 9:30 AM and found the victim who stated that when she helped Linton up the platform stairs, he reportedly turned on her.

He took off his shirt, choked her, and forced her down on the stairs. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A surveillance video reportedly shows at least part of the incident, including the two climbing the stairs, and Linton coming back down the stairs a short time later with his shirt in his hand. The victim is also shown coming down crying.

Linton is being held on $75,000 bond.