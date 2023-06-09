Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Multiple Children

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Pleasant Prairie man is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

38 year old Justin Edmonds faces multiple felonies for the alleged incidents that happened over several years.

The criminal complaint says that the child told authorities that Edmonds touched them inappropriately for five or six years until 2021.

The child described Edmonds giving them a liquid to drink that made them fall asleep.

The victim couldn’t remember what happened next.

Earlier this year another child alleged similar behavior.

Edmonds is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child as well as attempted sexual assault of a minor.

He’s out of jail on a $50,000 cash bond and is due back in court later this month.