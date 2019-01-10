Man Charged With Stabbing Two People

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man is charged with stabbing two people Tuesday night. The incident happened at 10:15 PM at a home near the 61-hundred block of Sheridan Road. According to police reports, the 56 year old stabbed a 60 year old woman during a dispute.

A third person, a 44 year old man, attempted to help the woman and suffered wounds to his arm and shoulder. He was able to walk to a nearby hospital. The woman’s condition was not released. Police say the suspect may have been intoxicated when he pulled the hunting knife on the two victims. He faces charges of recklessly endangering safety.