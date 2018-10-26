Man Charged With Threats Against A Kenosha Student; School

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man has officially been charged with making a threat against a Kenosha Middle School. 43 year old Michael Hauglie was arrested after an incident that happened at Lincoln Middle School Monday morning.

Hauglie allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school during a heated confrontation that he reportedly had with a 13 year old student outside the school. Hauglie accused the student of harboring his runaway daughter who he discovered was on campus after not being home all weekend.

During the confrontation Hauglie allegedly threatened to knock out the student, shoot and kill her, and send a biker gang to her house. Police reports say that around a dozen students witnessed the incident. He was arrested later in the day Monday. A search of his house did not find any guns except for several BB guns.

Hauglie is charged with two felony counts of making a terrorist threat and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He’s due in court next week.