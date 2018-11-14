Man Charged With Withholding Wages From Former Employees

KENOSHA, WI–A Racine man who formerly owned a business in Kenosha is charged with allegedly not paying his employees. 31 year old Besart Bajrami is charged with four counts of failure to pay wages. Bajrami was the owner of Slice of New York Pizzeria on 6th Avenue and 57th Street in Kenosha until it closed due to reported fire safety code violations.

Four employees reported the withheld wages to the state totaling over 56-hundred dollars. A motion by the defense to dismiss the charges was rejected yesterday The defense argued that the criminal complaint did not prove that the defendant actually owned the business.

Bajrami is also facing criminal charges in an unrelated incident in Racine County after he allegedly attacked a man over money. A pretrial conference in the Kenosha case is set for next month.