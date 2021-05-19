Man Cited For Allegedly Sleeping While Car Was on Autopilot

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was cited Sunday morning for allegedly being asleep behind the wheel. The 38 year old Palatine man was apparently seen sleeping while his Tesla was on autopilot when sheriff’s deputies were called to I-94.

A deputy caught up to the Tesla in the northbound lanes of the I near Highway 158. The deputy attempted to pull the driver over for the next two miles, with lights and sirens on, going about 82 miles per hour.

The man finally pulled over near Highway KR and denied being asleep. No other signs of impairment were detected. He was cited for inattentive driving.

Tesla’s autopilot feature mandates that the driver keep their hands on the wheel at all times, and maintain control of the car.