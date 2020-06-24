Man Convicted in Parking Lot Homicide Sentenced to More than 20 Years

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A murder case that captivated Kenoshans last summer has now come to an official close with the sentencing of the suspects in the crime.

45 year old Shawn Amelio pleaded guilty to the May 2019 shooting death of Khalid Alchaar in the Cheddar’s parking lot. Amelio admitted to shooting Alchaar after the 19 year old was said to have pointed a gun at Amelio’s daughter before stealing a bag of marijuana in a drug deal gone bad.

Christina Amelio faced drug charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Shawn Amelio was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the shooting as well as for recklessly endangering safety as several people were in the area as the shots were fired.

He also pleaded guilty to drug charges.