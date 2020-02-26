Man Convicted in Wheatland Home Invasion Homicide Sentenced to Life

Gavel

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One of the men convicted in the home invasion death of a Kenosha County man will spend the rest of his life in prison.

21 year old Markeith Wilson will never be eligible for parole as he serves his prison term for the November 2018 death of Joseph Riley of Wheatland.

Prosecutors said that Wilson was the ringleader-and also the first intruder through Riley’s door that fateful night. Wilson was one of four suspects who reportedly went to Riley’s house to steal marijuana from him.

Wilson was shot as a result of the exchange of fire between Riley and the other men who were allegedly part of the crime. Even though Wilson did not fire his gun, he was convicted of first degree intentional homicide.

At the Tuesday sentencing hearing, he apologized to Riley’s family. Cases are still open against three other suspects related to Riley’s murder.