Man Convicted of Shooting Kenosha Officer Sentenced to Prison

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who shot and injured a Kenosha Police officer more than two years ago will spend nearly the next five decades in prison.

31 year old Jonathan Massey shot Kenosha Officer Justin Pruett on August 8, 2020 near the 4600 block of Sheridan Road.

Pruett was investigating a burglary when he encountered Massey.

A conflict ensued which ended with the officer suffering an injury that required emergency surgery to save his life.

Massey-who has a long criminal record-was sentenced to 48 years in prison.