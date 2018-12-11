Man Crashed After Being Shot in the Head

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–A Kenosha man was shot while driving on Sunday. He was found in his vehicle after a multi-vehicle accident that happened around 3:30 PM at the intersection of Highways 50 and H. The car the 25 year old was driving struck several vehicles waiting at the light.

The man was shot in the head and he was found with a woman with him in the car. Another person was hurt in different car during the accident. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. No one was arrested but police say there no threat to the public.