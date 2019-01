KENOSHA, WI–One person was critically injured in a snowy weather crash on I-94 Wednesday. The accident happened near Highway 50 around 9:30 AM. According to police reports, an Illinois man driving a van lost control and struck another vehicle.

The driver was unresponsive when first responders arrived and officers had to break the driver side window to extricate the man. He was flown to a Milwaukee area hospital. The man’s name has not been released and remains in critical condition.