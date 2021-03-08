Man Critically Injured in Sunday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 23 year old man was wounded in a shooting that happened in Kenosha early Sunday. Police responded to the area near 41st Street and 28th Avenue where the man was found around 3 AM Sunday.

He was taken to an undisclosed hospital in critical condition.

Police were on the scene for several hours and many arrests were made-although none for the shooting itself. Charges are expected for disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

The investigation remains active and police say they are relying on the public’s help for tips in the case. If you have any information on the shooting contact Kenosha Police.

