KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 35 year old man is dead after a shooting on Kenosha’s northside.

Kenosha Police say they received several reports of gunshots just before 7:15 Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive and life saving measures were not successful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and no suspect is in custody.

Police say they are actively investigating the case.