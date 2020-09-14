Man Dies After A.T.V. Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One person is dead after a A.T.V. Crash. The accident happened around 6:40 Sunday evening near the 3700 block of 24th Street in Kenosha.

According to police reports, officers responded to that area and found a 50 year old man from Kenosha who had been the operator of the vehicle. It crashed and the driver suffered a serious head injury.

He was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee but the man died from his injuries. No one else was involved or injured in the crash.

The man’s name has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.