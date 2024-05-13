Man Dies in Grayslake House Fire

Grayslake, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a tragic scene in unincorporated Grayslake, where a structure fire claimed the life of a 44-year-old man despite rescue efforts.

The incident, reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, drew emergency responders to the 178-thousand block of West Winnebago Drive.

Despite valiant attempts to enter the burning home, heavy smoke thwarted deputies’ efforts.

Gurnee Firefighters later succeeded in reaching the man, but he was found unconscious and unresponsive.

Despite life-saving measures and transport to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced deceased.

While initial investigations suggest no foul play, sheriff’s detectives are working with fire officials and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy.