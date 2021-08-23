Man Dies in North Beach Drowning

One person is dead after he apparently saved two children from drowning over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon around 3 PM just off North Beach in Racine. The man entered the water to help two children who were in distress.

Reports say the man rescued the children but then did not resurface. The man was recovered from the water by 4 PM and then pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The man’s name has not been released. He’s identified as a 40 year old white male visiting from Missouri as were all parties involved.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that the area near the south end of North Beach and just north of North Pier has claimed three lives this summer.