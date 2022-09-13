Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident.

It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart.

Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving the store and fleeing in a vehicle-eventually making his way to southbound I-94.

Deputies gave chase but called it off once the suspect crossed the Illinois state line.

Illinois authorities did not immediately locate him. No injuries were reported.