Man Faces Attempted Homicide Charges in Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A shootout that happened outside a Kenosha store last spring has led to serious charges.

23 year old Delwin Hodge is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide for the shooting that happened late in the evening on May 26th. Police were called to the area on 52nd street and 19th Ave after an alleged confrontation between the suspect and Bernard Hodges who was in a nearby store.

The criminal complaint states that investigators used security footage to discover the confrontation between the two before Hodge allegedly opened fire on Hodges. Hodge for his part claims that he fired in self-defense.

He is being held on a 500-thousand dollars bond and will be back in court later this month.