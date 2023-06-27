Man Faces Multiple Felonies, After Allegedly Opening Fire on Law Enforcement in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man faces a laundry list of felony charges, after allegedly shooting at police. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they concluded an investigation into Alvaro Grijalva, and were able to secure warrants for his arrest on weapons charges. But as they executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning, the 29-year-old was said to fire two shots at officers. No one was hit. Grijalva was eventually taken into custody and has been charged with 5 counts each of attempted murder, and aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm…along with other charges. A court date has been set for Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-27-23)