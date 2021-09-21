Man Found Shot to Death Monday at Waukegan Gas Station

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP Radio (9-21-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating, after a person was found shot to death. A shots fired call came in around 5 o’clock Monday morning from a gas station in the 21-hundred block of N. Green Bay Road. When officials arrived, they found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Javier Alcantara of Waukegan…a cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they were able to recover shell casings at the scene, but have no suspect description at this point, and no motive has been established. The investigation is ongoing by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division