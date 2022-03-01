Man Found Stabbed to Death in Round Lake Beach, Investigation Underway

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Few details have been released, but officials are looking into a homicide in Round Lake Beach. Authorities were called on Monday afternoon to a home in the 2000 block of Apache Trail on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found a male victim with multiple lacerations, who they interviewed then sent to the hospital. Inside the garage of the home, another male victim was found stabbed to death. The scene was secured and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force was called in. No other details about the victims, or a possible suspect have been made public at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-1-22)