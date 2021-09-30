Man Injured After Roadway Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 25 year old man from Illinois was critically injured after an incident Wednesday in Mt Pleasant.

According to police reports, the man was driving near Sunnyslope Dr and Kelsey Court when he stopped just north of the intersection around 12:15 PM.

Police say an 84 year old female driver behind him was forced to stop.

The man walked over to the driver side window of her car and became argumentative.

As she tried to drive away he reportedly grabbed on to the back passenger side window. He was thrown to the ground and suffered significant injuries.

He was flown by Flight For Life in critical condition.

The two did not know each other and the incident remains under investigation.