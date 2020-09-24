Man Injured in Apparent Hit and Run

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)—Pleasant Prairie Police say a man suffered a severe head injury after an apparent hit and run. Police responded to the intersection of 85th Street and 7th Avenue around 7:30 PM Tuesday night on reports of a man with head trauma.

Police say the 33 year old Kenosha man was taken by ambulance to Froedtert South before being flown by Flight For Life to the Milwaukee campus due to the seriousness of his injuries. Investigators think that the man was struck by a Dodge Ram Pickup truck…model 25-hundred or 35-hundred with a 2015-2018 model year.

The striking vehicle may have come from the northern Carol Beach area around the time of the incident. If you have any information, contact Pleasant Prairie Police.