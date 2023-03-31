Man Injured in Late 2022 Crash in Waukegan, Now Facing Charges From That Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man believed to be permanently injured after a crash last year, is now facing charges from that wreck. The single vehicle incident took place on December 17th in unincorporated Waukegan. The lone victim, now identified as D’Andre Moton of North Chicago, was ejected from his vehicle after hitting a utility pole at a high rate of speed. He was hospitalized, then sent to a physical rehabilitation center. An investigation determined speed, alcohol and cannabis all contributed to the crash. Once released from the rehab center, the 35-year-old Moton will face 4 counts of misdemeanor DUI and a count of driving on a suspended license.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-31-23)