Man Jailed in Tennessee Connected to 2022 Lake County Home Burglary

(Long Grove, IL) A man being held behind bars in Tennessee, has been connected to a string of high end home burglaries…including at least one in Lake County. Diego Reyes Bahamondes has been in jail (out of state) since 2022, and is alleged to be part of a crew accused of burglarizing homes in affluent areas around the country. Bahamondes was connected to an incident in Long Grove back in March of 2022 where over 100-thousand-dollars worth of items were stolen, while the home’s occupants were on vacation. The 33-year-old suspect is currently awaiting extradition to Illinois to face charges.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-31-23)