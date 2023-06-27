Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash Sunday Had Been Involved in Separate Crash; Suspect Turns Himself In

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two hit and run crashes led to the death of a Kenosha man early Sunday morning.

It started at 12:55 AM when Kenosha Police officers responded to a crash in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road.

An SUV that was traveling the wrong way reportedly collided with a semi.

The driver-identified as 36 year old Scott Mingilino-fled the scene on foot.

Mingilino was later found by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy after he was hit and killed in a separate hit and run crash in the 8800 block of Highway 158.

The vehicle in the second crash was spotted on a squad video and debris was left at the scene.

By Monday night the alleged driver in the second crash-73 year old William Koprovic of Salem-had turned himself in.

He was arrested and charged with Hit and Run Involving Death and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail.