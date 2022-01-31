Man Killed in Kenosha County Wrong Way Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is dead after a two vehicle crash that happened Sunday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department says that an SUV and a semi-truck collided head-on on I-94 south of Highway 50 around 11:30 PM.

Initial reports indicate that the SUV, driven by a 23 year old Kenosha man, was traveling at a high speed the wrong way in the southbound lanes.

The SUV struck a semi-truck. The 23 year driver died at the scene while the 45 year old semi driver had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.