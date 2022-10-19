Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified.

It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody and police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call Kenosha Police.