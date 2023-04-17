Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Identified

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Illinois man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday has been identified.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 54 year old Scott Wicks was killed after he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle possibly skidded on the roadway that was wet following Saturday’s midday storm.

The motorcycle crashed into the ditch west of the highway.

Wicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger is said to be a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, but her condition was not updated.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is helping with the investigation into the crash.