Man Killed in New Year’s Day Crash Identified

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed during a New Year’s Day crash in Mundelein has been identified. 56-year-old Richard Skloot was killed when his vehicle was hit Wednesday morning by another vehicle along Route 45 near Route 60.

Police say the offending Chevy Pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed when the incident occurred. It’s driver was hospitalized, and charges are said to be pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, Mundelein Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.