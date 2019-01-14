Man Killed in Traffic Accident

KENOSHA, WI–One person is dead after an overnight accident that happened on Saturday. A 51 year old Union Grove man was walking with traffic in the northbound lane of Highway H just north of Highway S in Somers. He was struck by a sedan driven by a 31 year old woman just before 3 AM, and was found by the responding officers in a ditch with severe injuries.

He passed away a short time later. Police reports say that the man was wearing dark clothing and that there are no lights in that area. The driver cooperated with authorities.

No one in the car was injured and no names have been released.