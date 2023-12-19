Man Killed in Two Vehicle Twin Lakes Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 58 year old man was killed in a two vehicle crash over the weekend.

It happened in the Village of Twin Lakes in western Kenosha County shortly before 3 AM Sunday on County Highway P and West Main Street.

Reports say that a Jeep driven by William Peterson failed to yield the right of way to a pick up truck which caused a collision.

The drivers of both vehicles were ejected.

The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.