Man Killed, Teen Injured in “Targeted” North Chicago Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) Two people were shot, one fatally in North Chicago. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force says the incident took place Saturday evening around 7:30 in the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue. A 42-year-old male was transported from the scene to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan where he was pronounced dead…an 18-year-old male was also taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition. Authorities believe the incident was targeted, and that both victims were outside of a home when they were shot. No arrests have been announced at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-22-23)