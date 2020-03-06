Man Pleads Guilty to 2018 Shooting That Left a Teen Paralyzed

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Pleasant Prairie man accused of shooting a neighbor in 2018 has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

21 year old Justin Stapleton pleaded to attempted homicide charges in the incident that left his then 15 year old neighbor paralyzed. Besides the shot that hit his spine, he was also struck in his face, shoulder, arm, and abdomen.

The criminal complaint said that Stapleton approached the teen’s window and demanded that he hand over a game system and shoes.

He reportedly shot the teen when the victim refused to hand those items over. A search of the suspect’s home found a handgun and ammo as well as the stolen items.

Stapleton will be sentenced late next month and faces up to eight decades in prison.