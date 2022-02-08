Man Pleads Not Guilty in Lake County Boy’s Murder, Plans to Represent Self at Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of killing his younger brother in North Chicago, then helping to transport his body to Indiana, has pleaded not guilty. Jeremiah Perry is facing a 17-count indictment for the late December murder of 6-year-old Damari Perry. The boy’s body was found over a week later in early January, near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana. In court Monday, Perry indicated that he will seek to represent himself at trial, but that decision has not been made final. Jannie Perry, the victim’s mother, faces a 19-count indictment. She was supposed to be arraigned on Monday, but that was pushed back to Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-8-22)