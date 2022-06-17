Man Presumed Drowned in Silver Lake

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 22 year old man drowned in Silver Lake Thursday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that it happened around 12:30 PM when they responded to a report of a missing swimmer.

Initial reports were that a 5 year old child was found in the water, wearing a flotation device, by a boat that was on the lake.

It was determined that the child and a 22 year old man were swimming after jumping off of another boat.

The man went under and did not resurface.

A search and rescue effort was called off by 2:40 PM at which point it became a recovery mission.

No further information was released.