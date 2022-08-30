Man Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Throwing Brick At Officer After Blake Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of throwing a brick at a police officer.

It happened as crowds gathered near the shooting scene of Jacob Blake two years ago.

Now 29 year old Ashton Howard has reportedly pleaded guilty to obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

The incident was caught on video and according to the criminal complaint it shows a person throwing a brick who then boasts about it afterward.

Investigators were able to match items worn by the suspect in the video with those in Howard’s possession.

Under the plea he faces 5 years in prison.

He’s due in court next month.