Man Rescued After Rollover Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to a rollover crash yesterday morning.

It happened on eastbound Highway 20 around 10 AM.

Reports say a vehicle driven by a 77 year old man left the roadway and ran up a power pole guide wire, causing the top of the pole to break off.

The car flipped and came to rest on its side.

After making sure the wires were not hot, first responders were able to extricate the man from the vehicle.

Police believe that a medical event may have led to the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.