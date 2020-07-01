Man Rescued From Cliffside

RACINE, WI (WLIP)—A man was rescued from a cliff side in Racine County Tuesday after getting his leg stuck in the mud.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Racine County Cliffside Park around nine twenty AM after Dillion Armstrong called nine-one-one to report that he was unable to climb back up the cliff.

Officers found him about seven feet down the cliffside with one of his legs being stuck thigh high in a muddy hole.

He was not visible from either the water below or the cliff above. A deputy was able to climb down and dig Armstrong loose.

No injuries were reported.