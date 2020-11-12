Man Sentenced For Hiding Dead Infant Daughter’s Body

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who hid the body of his infant daughter after she died will spend time in prison. 37 year old Hezile Frison was said to have hid the girl’s body in a wooded lot in the city but her body was never found.

Frison will spend the next two plus years behind bars. The baby died under non suspicious circumstances but afterwards Frison and the girl’s mother-23 year old Monica Adams panicked. That’s when they went to hide the baby at the lot down the street from where they lived. Family members later reported the couple when the baby went missing.

Adams was sentenced to time served and probation earlier this year.