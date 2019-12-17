Man Sentenced to Prison on 26th Driving While Revoked Arrest

Gavel

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man who was arrested several times for driving on a revoked license is going to prison.

Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim announced on Monday, that Steven Knutson was hit with 6 years in prison after his latest guilty plea.

The 62-year-old has been charged 26 times with driving on a revoked license and convicted 24 of those times….all of the charges came after his license was taken away in 2010 for an aggravated DUI.

In addition to prison time, Knutson was ordered to spend two years after his release, on probation.