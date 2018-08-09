Man Sentenced to Probation For High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man must serve over two years probation for crash that injured three. 21 year old Alexander Pagan was driving 80 miles per hour on the night of November 24 2015 when he crashed into the side of another vehicle.

He later told officers that he had been trying to outrun the second vehicle after a perceived slight from the other driver. The driver of the car into which Pagan crash was seriously injured and had to be flown by Flight For Life.

Pagan and his passenger were injured as well. Pagan pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing great bodily harm, with five other charges being dropped as part of plea deal. He was then sentenced to 30 months probation.

Pagan says that since the accident he had made positive changes in his life