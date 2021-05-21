Man Shot After Parking Dispute

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An apparent dispute over parking a motorcycle led to a man being shot last night.

It happened in Downtown Kenosha, near 57th Street and 5th Avenue just after 8 PM. Witnesses tell WLIP News that the dispute between the men started when one confronted another for parking his motorcycle on the sidewalk.

The man punched the motorcyclist and then shot him before driving off. The man suffered multiple wounds but his injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

No suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.