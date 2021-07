A Kenosha man was stabbed in an alley north of the 5200 block of 19th Avenue on Saturday, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The assault happened at 11:40 a.m., and the injuries caused by the apparent robbery were not life threatening, Kenosha Police Lt. Aaron Dillhoff said Sunday. The victim was treated for his injuries, but his condition was not known.

The Kenosha Police ask that if anyone has information on this incident, to please contact them at (262)-605-5200.