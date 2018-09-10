Man Struck by Vehicle, Dies

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man is dead after he was hit by a car. The accident happened on the 2600 block of 52nd street around 6 AM. According to police reports the 86 year old man, who has not been identified, was pushing a shopping car across the street when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is a 61 year old man who also has not been identified. Reports say the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

They continue their work on the case.

