Man suspected in Illinois homicides arrested in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the 36-year-old Algonquin, Illinois resident was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wisconsin residence. is facing two felony counts of concealing a homicide death.

A department spokesman says the suspect is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Police say the bodies of a male and female were discovered Wednesday in Algonquin, northwest of Chicago.

Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham says the incident hasn’t officially been termed a homicide, but it’s being investigated as such. The investigation is ongoing.