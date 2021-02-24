Man to Be Charged With Girlfriend’s Murder

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man faces charges in the death of a Kenosha woman whose body was discovered earlier this month. 39 year old Roderick Lamar Smith will be charged with the death of his girlfriend, 39 year old Gia Martin.

Martin’s body was discovered in her home near the 51-hundred block of 14th Avenue on February 14th. Smith will face first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and obstructing police, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Few other details about Martin’s death have been released. Police have said that her body was hidden on the property and the Kenosha News reports that they were tipped when someone noticed a foul smell in the home.