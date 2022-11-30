Man Wanted For Multiple Alleged Crimes Arrested

MILWAUKEE , WI (WLIP)–An area man wanted for several alleged crimes-including in connection with the death of a woman-has been arrested.

Timothy Olson was taken into custody after he was spotted in Franklin Tuesday morning.

Olson is a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman who was drugged and later died.

Olson is alleged to have met his victims through dating apps before drugging them.

Authorities know of three such cases but there may be more.

Mt Pleasant Police sought him on felony fraud charges and he was wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

Olson was arrested after a short scuffle in which he was tased.

He was taken to jail after observation at a local hospital.