Man Wanted in 2020 Lake County Murder Arrested in Mexico

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in a murder from over two years ago is in the Lake County Jail, after his capture in Mexico. Alessis Botello was wanted in the May 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Gavile Jackson in the parking lot of a Mundelein Walgreens. Botello was able to flee the scene after the shooting, then fled the country. A long manhunt concluded when the now 21-year-old was arrested at his residence in Mexico. He was returned to the U.S. on Tuesday. Botello now faces two counts of first-degree murder (According to court records, jail records show three counts). Bond has been set at 10-million-dollars…with his next court date set for December 28th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-8-22)